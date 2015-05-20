* Rebar futures hit one-month low * Iron ore extends losses on weaker steel (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, May 20 Chinese rebar futures fell for a seventh session to hit their lowest in a month on Wednesday, with demand in the world's top producer dragged down by a cooling property sector. The most-active rebar futures for October on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.4 percent at 2,314 yuan ($372.94) a tonne, after touching their lowest since April 22 at 2,302 yuan. "The weak property sector will remain a drag for steel demand, while steel mills are increasing output, pressuring prices," said Yu Yang, an analyst with Shenyin and Wanguo Futures in Shanghai. Subdued steel demand in China is also weighing on iron ore, though the limited availability at ports and a recent restocking by mills have driven up prices of the raw material by 25 percent since April. "The persistent supply tightness at ports is limiting the downside for iron ore, but rising shipments in late May and June will threaten prices again," Yu added. Steel mills have largely slowed buying after replenishing inventories for the steelmaking ingredient. A cargo of 170,000 tonnes of Australian iron ore fines with 62-percent grade was sold at $54 a tonne on Wednesday, traders said, down more than $5 for similar specification from Tuesday. The most-traded iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 1.1 percent at 415 yuan a tonne by close. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, down 1.0 percent at $58.40 a tonne, its lowest since May 4, according to the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0718 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2314 -32.00 -1.36 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 415 -4.50 -1.07 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 53.49 -1.17 -2.14 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.4 -0.60 -1.02 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 58.53 -2.12 -3.50 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2048 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)