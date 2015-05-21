* Investors bet on China port stocks remaining tight * Increased supplies since end May likely to cap gains * Faltering economy still weighs on steel (Updates close prices) SHANGHAI, May 21 Chinese iron ore futures had their best day in two weeks as investors bet on persistent tightness at port inventories supporting prices. The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 2.3 percent at 423.5 yuan ($68.29) a tonne, the biggest daily gain since May 6. Some investors who bet on a price slump have closed their short positions after prices hit a two-week low on Wednesday, leading to a technical rebound for the contract, analysts said. "The bearish sentiment has faded since yesterday afternoon, though shipment will be increasing since late May, at least for now, prices for port stocks remain firm given the limited availability," said Xia Junyan, an analyst with Everbright Futures in Shanghai. However, some traders expected increased cargoes from Australia in late May and June and weak steel demand in the world's top producer would keep a lid on prices for the raw material. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell for the seventh straight session on Wednesday, down 1.0 percent at $57.80 a tonne, its lowest since May 4, according to the Steel Index. Separately, the most-active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1 percent at 2,344 yuan a tonne, snapping a seven-day losing streak. But the persistent weakness in the world's second-largest economy will continue to pressure steel demand, unless the government rolls out more stimulus to bolster the economy and the property sector. Chinese factory activity contracted for the third month in May and output shrank at the fastest rate in just over a year, a survey showed, indicating the world's second-largest economy is still losing momentum. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2344 +24.00 +1.03 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 423.5 +9.50 +2.29 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 55.1 +1.27 +2.36 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.8 -0.60 -1.03 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.12 -1.41 -2.41 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Michael Perry and Biju Dwarakanath)