* Dalian iron ore heads for second straight weekly drop * Weak fundamentals weigh on prices SHANGHAI, May 22 Chinese iron ore futures fell on Friday and were on course for their second straight weekly loss, with growing supply and weak steel demand dragging on prices in the world's top consumer of the raw material. Limited availability of port stocks and restocking by steel mills has led to a rally of more than 20 percent in iron ore from April, but increased supply and subdued steel demand continue to pressure prices. "With some local miners resuming output and global producers increasing cargoes, the price is facing downward pressure," said Hu Xiaodong, an analyst at Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou. Iron ore futures for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were trading down 0.7 percent at 418 yuan ($67.47) a tonne by midday. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell for an eighth consecutive session, down 0.4 percent at $57.60 a tonne on Thursday, according to the Steel Index. A buying spree from Chinese steel mills has stalled, while traders expect increasing cargoes since end-May and weak spot steel prices to drag on iron ore. "Steel mills have held back buying after replenishing inventories and no one wants to hold high stocks, while steel demand remains fragile and mills have to cut prices to sell," said a Shanghai-based trader. Separately, the Australian government will not back an inquiry into the drivers behind the iron ore price slump, the country's treasurer said on Thursday, a decision that will please top producers Rio Tinto BHP Billiton . The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded nearly steady by the midday break. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0340 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2334 +2.00 +0.09 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 418 -3.00 -0.71 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 54.74 -0.97 -1.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.6 -0.20 -0.35 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.91 +0.79 +1.38 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian, David Stanway and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)