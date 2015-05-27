* Citigroup slashes long-term price forecast to $55 * Spot iron ore topped $62 on Tuesday, a two-week high By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, May 27 Iron ore futures in China retreated on Wednesday following a rally that lifted them to a two-week high as Citigroup cut its long-term price forecast by a third in anticipation of slowing Chinese demand. Iron ore had been boosted in recent sessions by declining stockpiles of the steelmaking commodity at China's ports, reflecting limited availability of some spot cargoes and pushing the price for immediate deliveries above $60 a tonne. "There's a general consensus that this rally is short-termed and the fundamentals haven't changed," said Kelly Teoh, iron ore derivatives broker at Clarksons Platou Futures in Singapore. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.5 percent at 433 yuan ($70) a tonne by midday after surging as much as 4 percent on Tuesday to touch its exchange-set upside limit. Weaker futures could stall a rally in spot prices. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.6 percent to $62.10 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since May 12, according to The Steel Index. While iron ore has recovered from a decade-low of $46.70 reached in April, it was still down more than 50 percent from last year's peak. Citigroup slashed its long-term forecast to $55 a tonne from $81, predicting global demand will shrink from 2018 to 2025 as Chinese steel consumption slows while low-cost supply will continue rising. The bank kept its 2016-2018 price estimate at $40 a tonne. "A combination of slowing China steel demand and higher scrap usage presents a bleak outlook for Chinese iron ore demand in the medium and longer term," Citigroup said in a report. China's steel consumption shrank last year for the first time since 1981 and continued to contract in the first quarter of this year as overall economic activity slows. The most-active October rebar steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to 2,351 yuan per tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2351 -13.00 -0.55 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 433 -2.00 -0.46 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 56.4 -0.67 -1.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.1 +1.00 +1.64 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.76 +1.58 +2.58 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2054 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue)