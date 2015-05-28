* Iron ore has risen 34 pct from decade-low hit in April * Goldman sees improved spot cargo availability in coming weeks By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, May 28 Spot iron ore prices rose to their highest in almost three months with stocks of imported material at China's ports expected to drop further amid firm demand for high-grade cargoes. "At the moment, if you have any medium to high-grade material from Brazil or Australia, it will not be difficult to find buyers," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Stocks of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports fell for a fifth straight week to 86.70 million tonnes last week, according to data monitored by consultancy SteelHome. Traders said they expect the inventory at ports, which has fallen 15 percent this year, to drop further. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.8 percent to $62.60 a tonne on Wednesday, its highest since March 2 and marking a fourth straight day of gains, according to data compiled by The Steel Index (TSI). Prices for iron ore cargoes from China's ports rose another 5 yuan per tonne on Wednesday "amid shortages of key products," TSI said. "We're not sure if some traders are also holding back some cargoes trying to push up the market," said the Shanghai trader. The steelmaking commodity has recovered by over a third since touching a 10-year low of $46.70 in early April. "Spot supply remains tight after lower than expected exports in April, but the recent increase in freight rates on the main routes to China could indicate a sequential improvement in spot availability in the coming weeks," Goldman Sachs analyst Christian Lelong said in a report. Goldman Sachs had estimated there was a supply shortfall of about 6 million tonnes of iron ore from major suppliers Brazil and Australia last month, with vessel loadings in the latter disrupted by bad weather. Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down half a percent at 432 yuan ($70) a tonne by 0245 GMT on Thursday. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0246 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2364 +9.00 +0.38 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 432 -2.00 -0.46 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 58.8 +0.26 +0.44 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.6 +0.50 +0.81 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 63.1 +0.32 +0.51 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2019 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)