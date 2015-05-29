* Spot iron ore has risen nearly 11 pct so far in May * Hit a three-month high this week as China's port stocks drop By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 29 Iron ore held near a three-month high and is set to end May with its biggest monthly gain in almost two years in a rally spurred by declining stocks at Chinese ports, although a weaker steel market could stall further gains. Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports were expected to fall for a sixth straight week after dropping to the lowest since December 2013 last week as limited availability of medium to high-grade cargoes helped push prices higher, traders said. Inventory of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports dropped 1.95 million tonnes to 86.7 million tonnes as of May 22 SH-TOT-IRONINV, data from industry consultancy SteelHome showed. The stocks have fallen 15 percent this year. "I think the iron ore market will stabilise next week after the rapid decrease in port stocks. Supply is still stable," said an iron ore trader from Ningbo in China's Zhejiang province. Shipments from top iron ore supplier Australia slowed due to bad weather, he said, limiting availability of some high-grade cargoes. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI eased half a percent to $62.30 a tonne on Thursday, according to the The Steel Index, after a four-day winning streak that lifted the benchmark to $62.60 on Wednesday, its loftiest since March 2. The steelmaking commodity has gained nearly 10 percent so far in May, its largest monthly increase since July 2013. "The market cannot increase too much because the downstream sector is unlikely to get better," said a trader from Tianjin, citing China's weak property industry. "There's still too many houses to sell in the market and buyers are very few." Even infrastructure projects were slow. Alhough China has given the green light to infrastructure projects worth nearly 2 trillion yuan ($323 billion) since the start of last year to arrest its economic slowdown, projects where work has stalled or been delayed are common. China's steel consumption shrank last year for the first time since 1981 and continued to contract in the first quarter of this year as overall economic activity slows. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.4 percent at 425.50 yuan a tonne by the midday break. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0403 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2349 -10.00 -0.42 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 425.5 -6.00 -1.39 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 57.9 -0.43 -0.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.3 -0.30 -0.48 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.33 -0.77 -1.22 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2001 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)