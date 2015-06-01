* Iron ore stocks at Chinese ports at lowest since 2013
* Stockpiles have fallen for seven weeks
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 1 Iron ore futures in China
jumped more than 2 percent on Monday after stockpiles of the raw
material at the country's ports fell for the seventh week in a
row to the lowest since December 2013 as Chinese steel mills
replenished holdings.
Limited availability of medium- to high-grade spot iron ore
cargoes had also pushed buyers to the ports as shipments from
top supplier Australia slowed due to rainy weather, traders
said.
Inventory of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports dropped
1.3 million tonnes to 85.4 million tonnes as of Friday,
according to consultancy SteelHome, which tracks the data.
Stocks have fallen 16 percent this year.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was up 2.4 percent at 435 yuan ($70) a tonne
by 0242 GMT after hitting a session high of 439 yuan.
"The market has been hit by oversupply worries. If there's
any sign of improvement in demand, then that is a catalyst for
prices," said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in
Hong Kong, citing the drop in port stocks.
The fall in stocks has also helped fuel a rally in spot iron
ore, with the price rising in May for the second month.
However, iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin
port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 1.4 percent on Friday to $61.40 a
tonne after touching a three-month peak of $62.60 earlier in the
week, according to data compiled by The Steel Index (TSI). The
benchmark gained 9.3 percent in May after rising 10.2 percent in
April.
TSI said it would not release a price for Monday due to a
Singapore public holiday.
"Reports suggest supply disruptions from Australia's Pilbara
region from heavy rains last week could extend near-term
tightness in the market," Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said in a note.
"However, supply disruptions will likely be short-lived and
prices are likely to remain under pressure from soft Chinese
steel demand."
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0242 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2352 +3.00 +0.13
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 435 +10.00 +2.35
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 61.4 -0.90 -1.44
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.85 -0.48 -0.77
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1956 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)