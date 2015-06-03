* Spot iron ore back above $62/tonne * High-grade material still in shortage - trader By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 3 Tighter availability of iron ore in top consumer China kept Chinese futures of the commodity near a three-week high on Wednesday as spot prices recovered to last month's peak above $62 a tonne. "High-grade material is still in shortage now and even for lower grade, there's good demand," said an iron ore trader based in Shanghai. Some shipments from top iron ore supplier Australia have been disrupted by wet weather, traders have said, fueling a recovery in spot prices from a decade-low of $46.70 a tonne in April. Stockpiles of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports dropped for a seventh consecutive week to 85.4 million tonnes as of May 29, the lowest since December 2013, according to consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.7 percent at 443 yuan ($72) a tonne by the midday break. The contract touched 445.50 yuan on Tuesday, its loftiest since May 12. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.1 percent to $62.10 a tonne on Tuesday, after slipping below $60 in late May, based on data from The Steel Index. The price of the steelmaking raw material peaked at $62.60 last month, its highest since March 2, but remains at less than half of last year's peak. "Oversupply worries, while steadily dissipating as Chinese port stocks of iron ore fall ... continue to limit significant buying activity and could prevent significant price rallies in the near term," Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal said in a note. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0441 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2365 -6.00 -0.25 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 443 +3.00 +0.68 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 56.9 -0.85 -1.47 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.1 +0.70 +1.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 63.02 +1.17 +1.89 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)