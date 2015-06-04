* Iron ore has rebounded 34 pct from decade-low * Recovery may induce resumption of high-cost output - Argonaut * Iron ore shipments from Port Hedland hit record high in May By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 4 Spot iron ore prices rose to match a recent three-month high, supported by a sustained decline in stocks of imported material at China's ports. Inventory of iron ore at China's ports fell for a seventh straight week last week, pointing to firm demand for the steelmaking raw material in the world's largest consumer. That has helped fuel a recovery in prices from a decade-low of $46.70 a tonne reached in April to near $63 currently, although some analysts say the market remains oversupplied which could eventually push prices lower again. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.8 percent to $62.60 a tonne on Wednesday, according to the Steel Index (TSI). That matched a level reached on May 27 which was the highest for the benchmark since March 2. Buying activity at Chinese ports picked up, TSI said, with the price of mainstream imported grades in major hubs rising by 5-10 yuan ($0.80-$1.60) per tonne. Stockpiles of imported iron ore at 44 Chinese ports dropped to 85.4 million tonnes as of May 29, the lowest since December 2013, according to consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV The drop in iron ore inventory at China's ports backed the strength in prices, said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong. "That said we believe iron ore market remains oversupplied," Lau said, citing plans by top miners Vale and BHP Billiton to pursue expansion of their output. "Recent price rebound may also induce the resumption of high-cost production in China," she said in a note. Australia's iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rose 5.2 percent in May from a month earlier to 31.69 million tonnes, while total shipments from the port hit a record high. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 435.50 yuan a tonne by the midday break on Thursday. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0452 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2349 -14.00 -0.59 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 435.5 -3.50 -0.80 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 58.44 -0.44 -0.75 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.6 +0.50 +0.81 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 63.33 +0.31 +0.49 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)