* Iron ore on track for fourth weekly gain in five * Falling China port stocks fueled rally * But rising Australian shipments point to abundant supply By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 5 Iron ore rose to its highest in three and a half months in a rally spurred by declining stockpiles at Chinese ports, but rising shipments from top supplier Australia suggest the upturn may soon halt. The steelmaking commodity has gained 36 percent since hitting a 10-year low of $46.70 a tonne in April as a sustained drop in inventory stocked at China's ports indicated firm demand while recent shipments into the country slowed. "The afterglow from last week's fall in Chinese iron ore inventories continued to push iron ore prices higher. However, data emerging over the past couple of days suggests weakness is just around the corner," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said in a note. Australia's iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rose 5.2 percent in May from a month earlier to 31.69 million tonnes, while total shipments from the port hit a record high of 38 million tonnes, data showed on Thursday. "With the fall in inventories at Chinese ports driven by minor disruptions in exports from Australia in March/April, these strong exports numbers are likely to stop that drawdown and weigh on prices," ANZ analysts said. Inventory of iron ore at China's ports fell for a seventh week to 85.4 million tonnes last week, the lowest since December 2013, according to consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.4 percent to $63.50 a tonne on Thursday, the highest since Feb. 17, based on data from the Steel Index. It is up 3.4 percent for the week so far, its fourth weekly increase in five. Iron ore futures in China and Singapore were both weaker on Friday. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down half a percent at 434.50 yuan ($70) a tonne by the midday break, retreating further from Tuesday's three-week high of 445.50 yuan. The August iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange slid 2.5 percent to $56.25 a tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2332 -14.00 -0.60 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 434.5 -2.00 -0.46 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 56.25 -1.44 -2.50 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 63.5 +0.90 +1.44 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 64.77 +1.44 +2.27 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)