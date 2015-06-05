* Iron ore on track for fourth weekly gain in five * Falling China port stocks fuel rally * But rising Australian shipments point to abundant supply (Updates futures prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 5 Iron ore rose to its highest in 3-1/2 months in a rally spurred by declining stockpiles at Chinese ports, but rising shipments from top supplier Australia suggest the upturn may soon halt. The steelmaking commodity has gained 36 percent since hitting a 10-year low of $46.70 a tonne in April as a sustained drop in inventory stocked at China's ports indicated firm demand while recent shipments into the country slowed. "The afterglow from last week's fall in Chinese iron ore inventories continued to push iron ore prices higher. However, data emerging over the past couple of days suggests weakness is just around the corner," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said in a note. Australia's iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rose 5.2 percent in May from a month earlier to 31.69 million tonnes, while total shipments from the port hit a record high of 38 million tonnes, data showed on Thursday. "With the fall in inventories at Chinese ports driven by minor disruptions in exports from Australia in March/April, these strong exports numbers are likely to stop that drawdown and weigh on prices," ANZ analysts said. Inventory of iron ore at China's ports fell for a seventh week to 85.4 million tonnes last week, the lowest since December 2013, according to consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.4 percent to $63.50 a tonne on Thursday, the highest since Feb. 17, based on data from the Steel Index. It is up 3.4 percent for the week so far, its fourth weekly increase in five. Iron ore futures in China on Friday pulled back further from this week's peak and those in Singapore retreated. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed nearly flat at 437 yuan ($70) a tonne, but well off Tuesday's three-week high of 445.50 yuan. The August iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange slid 1.9 percent to $56.60 a tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0711 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2341 -5.00 -0.21 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 437 +0.50 +0.11 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 56.60 -1.09 -1.89 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 63.5 +0.90 +1.44 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 64.77 +1.44 +2.27 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)