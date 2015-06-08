* China May iron ore imports fall 11.6 pct from April * Iron ore port stocks in China at lowest since Nov 2013 By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 8 Iron ore futures in China dropped on Monday after data showed imports of the raw material by the world's top consumer slid last month. But analysts say spot iron ore prices may continue to find support from a sustained decline in stockpiles at China's ports which had fueled a recovery in the commodity to a 3-1/2-month high last week from a decade-low below $50 a tonne in April. "We see destocking at ports and also at steel mills and steelmakers told us it's not quite easy to buy Pilbara fines," Wang Li, analyst at CRU Group in Beijing, referring to a type of Australian iron ore. But Wang said the price of iron ore may decline in July when China's steel demand is seasonally weaker as construction activity slows during summer. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was off 0.8 percent at 434 yuan ($70) a tonne by the midday break. China's iron ore imports fell 11.6 percent in May from a month earlier, customs data showed, and dropped 8.4 percent from a year ago. Xia Junyan, analyst at Everbright Futures in Shanghai said bad weather reduced shipments from major supplier Brazil and some high-cost miners have quit the market after a recent slide in prices. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.5 percent to $63.80 a tonne on Friday, the highest since Feb. 16, based on data compiled by the Steel Index. Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports fell for an eighth straight week, to 83.8 million tonnes as of June 5, according to consultancy SteelHome which tracks the data. The port inventory, which has fallen 17.5 percent this year, is at its lowest since November 2013. "Sufficient supply is expected for the whole year but in the short term, market supply is not quite sufficient, it's tight," said CRU's Wang. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0434 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2336 -5.00 -0.21 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 434 -3.50 -0.80 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 54.48 -0.65 -1.18 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 63.8 +0.30 +0.47 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 64.45 -0.32 -0.49 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2034 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)