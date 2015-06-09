* Iron ore has risen 37 pct from 10-year low in April * Shanghai steel futures up less than 4 pct from April trough By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 9 Iron ore steadied at its highest level since mid-February, supported by a sustained decline in stocks of the raw material at Chinese ports, although buying interest has slowed after a recent rally. Goldman Sachs thinks the rally is "self-defeating" since it is allowing some higher-cost mines to resume operations and could lead to more closures as the additional supply comes through. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $63.80 a tonne on Monday, according to The Steel Index. That level was the highest for the benchmark since Feb. 16. "So far demand from mills is still good, given their low inventories and offers from traders are still limited," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "But demand is not as strong as we've seen recently." Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China's ports fell for the eighth week to 83.8 million tonnes as of June 5 SH-TOT-IRONINV, according to consultancy SteelHome. The port inventory, which has fallen 17.5 percent this year, is at its lowest since November 2013. The decline in port stocks has fuelled a rally from a 10-year low of $46.70 a tonne in April. But the current price remains less than half of last year's peak of $135. The present period of prices holding above $60 a tonne "merely increases the amount of mining capacity that will have to close over the period to 2018", Goldman Sachs analysts Christian Lelong and Amber Cai said in a report on Monday. "In the medium term, we believe inventory levels and export growth normalise and structural drivers will come back to the fore. In particular, prices must fall below the cash cost of marginal producers in order to force the mine closures required to balance the market," they said. "We expect prices to fall once again below $50/tonne, in line with our estimates of marginal costs. In our view, the current price rally is living on borrowed time." Traders said it would also be difficult to sustain price gains in iron ore because of lacklustre steel demand in China. While spot iron ore prices have increased 37 percent from April lows, steel rebar futures in Shanghai have risen less than 4 percent from their weakest point in April. "Mills' margins currently are only close to breakeven or even at a small loss," said the Shanghai trader. The most traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 2,348 yuan ($378) a tonne by the midday break. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0406 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2348 +15.00 +0.64 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 438.5 +4.50 +1.04 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 62 +0.83 +1.36 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 63.8 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 64.34 -0.11 -0.17 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Alan Raybould)