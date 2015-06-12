* Iron ore up for third week in a row * Has gained 40 pct from 10-year low in April * Shortage of high-grade material in China - trader By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 12 Iron ore rose to its strongest level in nearly five months and is on course for a third weekly gain amid a scarcity of high-grade cargoes, even though Chinese steel prices are struggling due to weak demand. The steelmaking commodity has risen 40 percent from a decade low in April in a rally spurred by declining stocks across ports in China. Port inventory fell for the eighth consecutive week last week. "There's not too much of high-grade iron ore available and it's in the hands of a few traders," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "That's why, despite steel taking an absolute beating, the iron ore market should be stable at these levels." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to $65.40 a tonne on Thursday, its highest level since Jan. 23, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. The benchmark has risen 2.5 percent so far this week, taking gains for June to nearly 7 percent. A fall in stockpiles at China's ports has fuelled a sharp recovery in the price from $46.70 in April. Inventory stood at 83.8 million tonnes as of June 5, the lowest since November 2013, said consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV "We bought some cargoes yesterday and we still are not very bearish on the market. I think prices may only come off in July or August, not immediately," said the trader, citing more supply coming through during the second half of the year. "At the moment, we don't see too much offer (of cargoes)," he said. China's domestic iron ore output has also declined after the slide in prices this year forced the closure of high-cost miners. The country's output dropped 16 percent to 104.1 million tonnes in April compared with a year before, according to the latest available government data. Production figures for May will be released later this month. On Friday, the most traded rebar steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.3 percent at 2,318 yuan ($373) a tonne by midday, after touching a three-week low of 2,311 yuan earlier. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0358 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2318 -31.00 -1.32 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 450 -3.00 -0.66 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 62.3 -0.70 -1.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 65.4 +0.30 +0.46 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 65.61 +0.22 +0.34 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2063 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Alan Raybould)