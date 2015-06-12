* Iron ore up for third week in a row
* Shortage of high-grade material in China - trader
* Shanghai rebar falls over 2 pct to seven-week low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 12 Iron ore rose to its strongest level in nearly five months and
is on course for a third weekly gain amid a scarcity of high-grade cargoes, even though Chinese
steel prices are struggling due to weak demand.
The steelmaking commodity has risen 40 percent from a decade low in April in a rally spurred by
declining stocks across ports in China. Port inventory fell for the eighth consecutive week last
week.
"There's not too much of high-grade iron ore available and it's in the hands of a few traders,"
said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "That's why, despite steel taking an absolute beating, the
iron ore market should be stable at these levels."
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to
$65.40 a tonne on Thursday, its highest level since Jan. 23, according to data compiled by The
Steel Index.
The benchmark has risen 2.5 percent so far this week, taking gains for June to nearly 7
percent.
A fall in stockpiles at China's ports has fuelled a sharp recovery in the price from $46.70 in
April. Inventory stood at 83.8 million tonnes as of June 5, the lowest since November 2013, said
consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
"We bought some cargoes yesterday and we still are not very bearish on the market. I think
prices may only come off in July or August, not immediately," said the trader, citing more supply
coming through during the second half of the year.
"At the moment, we don't see too much offer (of cargoes)," he said.
China's domestic iron ore output has also declined after the slide in prices this year forced
the closure of high-cost miners.
The country's output dropped 16 percent to 104.1 million tonnes in April compared with a year
before, according to the latest available government data. Production figures for May will be
released later this month.
On Friday, the most traded rebar steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed down 2.1 percent at 2,299 yuan ($370) a tonne, after touching a seven-week low of 2,296
yuan.
China's Baoshan Iron & Steel, the world's No. 4 steel producer, said it will cut
prices for July bookings, in another evidence of sluggish domestic demand.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0719 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2299 -50.00 -2.13
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 447 -6.00 -1.32
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 61.35 -1.65 -2.62
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 65.4 +0.30 +0.46
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 65.61 +0.22 +0.34
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2057 Chinese yuan)
