* Spot iron ore gains nearly 6 pct this month * Iron ore stocks at China ports lowest since Nov 2013 By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 15 Shanghai steel futures dropped nearly 2 percent on Monday to their lowest since April amid slow demand that has forced Chinese producers to curb output. That could pressure iron ore prices that have rallied over the past three weeks due to limited availability of spot high-grade material. Stockpiles of ore at China's ports have dropped to the least since November 2013. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.4 percent at 2,288 yuan ($369) a tonne by 0304 GMT. It fell earlier to as low as 2,281 yuan, its weakest since April 21. The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 0.1 percent to 448.50 yuan a tonne. China's Baoshan Iron and Steel, the world's No. 4 steel producer, has slashed prices for July bookings and Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said that reflects weak summer demand. "It is expected that other steel companies may follow suit or have cut deeper in order to gain market share," Lau said. "Looking ahead, steel production will remain sluggish during the summer, and July steel price cuts will dampen the incentive for production. Iron ore prices will be under pressure over the short term," she said. China's crude steel output dropped 1.6 percent to 340 million tonnes in January-May, government data showed on Friday. In the same period last year, production was up nearly 3 percent. A slowing Chinese economy has hit industrial demand with steel consumption continuing to shrink in the first quarter of this year after contracting in 2014 for the first time in more than three decades. Still, spot iron ore prices have risen nearly 6 percent this month, stretching a rally last week to touch the highest since January. Gains were fuelled by a sustained drop in stocks of the raw material at China's ports. The port inventories fell by another 1.8 million tonnes to 82 million tonnes as of June 12, down for a ninth consecutive week, according to data tracked by consultancy SteelHome. Stocks are have dropped by nearly a fifth this year. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.6 percent to $65 a tonne on Friday, a day after hitting a near five-month high, based on data compiled by The Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2288 -33.00 -1.42 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 448.5 -0.50 -0.11 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 60.4 -0.35 -0.58 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 65 -0.40 -0.61 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 65.13 -0.48 -0.73 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)