* Chinese steel weakness weighing on iron ore * ANZ says iron ore may fall back below $60/tonne By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 16 Shanghai rebar steel futures fell further on Tuesday to trade near a record low, pressured by weak demand that has weighed on appetite for raw material iron ore. The most-traded rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped to 2,268 yuan ($365) a tonne, just off a record low of 2,262 yuan hit in April. At 0250 GMT, it was down 0.4 percent at 2,284 yuan, after losing nearly 2 percent on Monday. "Steel prices in China have continued to fall despite the rally in iron ore prices in the last month, limiting the ability for steel mills to pay increasingly higher prices for ore," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said in a note. With Chinese steel demand expected to wane as hotter temperatures over June and July slow construction activity, the ANZ analysts said they expect iron ore to fall back below $60 per tonne over the coming month. A sustained decline in stockpiles of iron ore across China's ports has helped fuel a 40 percent rally in the steelmaking commodity from a decade-low of $46.70 in April. Shanghai rebar prices in contrast rose only around 4 percent from April lows before pulling back again this week. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.8 percent to $64.50 a tonne on Monday, according to The Steel Index (TSI), retreating from a near five-month high of $65.40 reached last week. "The continuing fall in steel prices in China is beginning to weigh on sentiment, with mills looking increasingly squeezed," TSI said, citing a further decline in prices of spot steel products in China, including billet and rebar. A slowing Chinese economy has hit industrial demand with steel consumption continuing to shrink in the first quarter of this year after contracting in 2014 for the first time in more than three decades. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the September iron ore contract fell 0.8 percent to 445.50 yuan a tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2284 -9.00 -0.39 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 445.5 -3.50 -0.78 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 59.1 -0.43 -0.72 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 64.5 -0.50 -0.77 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 64.25 -0.88 -1.35 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2071 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)