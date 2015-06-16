* Dalian iron ore futures drop nearly 3 pct * ANZ says spot iron ore may fall back below $60/tonne (Updates prices, milestone) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 16 Shanghai rebar steel futures slid more than 2 percent to hit a record low on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand that has weighed on appetite for raw material iron ore. Dalian iron ore futures fell nearly 3 percent, boding ill for spot prices that have rallied around 40 percent from a decade-low in April. Rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched 2,238 yuan ($361) a tonne, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched it in 2009. It closed down 2.2 percent at 2,243 yuan a tonne. "Steel prices in China have continued to fall despite the rally in iron ore prices in the last month, limiting the ability for steel mills to pay increasingly higher prices for ore," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said in a note. With Chinese steel demand expected to wane as hotter temperatures over June and July slow construction activity, the ANZ analysts said they expect iron ore to fall back below $60 per tonne over the coming month. A sustained decline in stockpiles of iron ore across China's ports has helped the steelmaking commodity bounce back strongly from a 10-year low of $46.70 in April. Shanghai rebar prices in contrast rose only around 4 percent from April lows before pulling back again this week. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.8 percent to $64.50 a tonne on Monday, according to The Steel Index (TSI), retreating from a near five-month high of $65.40 reached last week. "The continuing fall in steel prices in China is beginning to weigh on sentiment, with mills looking increasingly squeezed," TSI said, citing a further decline in prices of spot steel products in China, including billet and rebar. A slowing Chinese economy has hit industrial demand with steel consumption continuing to shrink in the first quarter of this year after contracting in 2014 for the first time in more than three decades. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the September iron ore contract fell 2.6 percent to end at 437.50 yuan a tonne, just off the session low of 437 yuan. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0710 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2243 -50.00 -2.18 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 437.5 -11.50 -2.56 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 59.1 -0.43 -0.72 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 64.5 -0.50 -0.77 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 64.25 -0.88 -1.35 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)