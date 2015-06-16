* Dalian iron ore futures drop nearly 3 pct
* ANZ says spot iron ore may fall back below $60/tonne
(Updates prices, milestone)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 16 Shanghai rebar steel futures slid
more than 2 percent to hit a record low on Tuesday, pressured by weak
demand that has weighed on appetite for raw material iron ore.
Dalian iron ore futures fell nearly 3 percent, boding ill for spot
prices that have rallied around 40 percent from a decade-low in April.
Rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
touched 2,238 yuan ($361) a tonne, the lowest for a most-active contract
since the bourse launched it in 2009. It closed down 2.2 percent at
2,243 yuan a tonne.
"Steel prices in China have continued to fall despite the rally in
iron ore prices in the last month, limiting the ability for steel mills
to pay increasingly higher prices for ore," Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group analysts said in a note.
With Chinese steel demand expected to wane as hotter temperatures
over June and July slow construction activity, the ANZ analysts said
they expect iron ore to fall back below $60 per tonne over the coming
month.
A sustained decline in stockpiles of iron ore across China's ports
has helped the steelmaking commodity bounce back strongly from a 10-year
low of $46.70 in April.
Shanghai rebar prices in contrast rose only around 4 percent from
April lows before pulling back again this week.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.8 percent to $64.50 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index (TSI), retreating from a near five-month
high of $65.40 reached last week.
"The continuing fall in steel prices in China is beginning to weigh
on sentiment, with mills looking increasingly squeezed," TSI said,
citing a further decline in prices of spot steel products in China,
including billet and rebar.
A slowing Chinese economy has hit industrial demand with steel
consumption continuing to shrink in the first quarter of this year after
contracting in 2014 for the first time in more than three decades.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the September iron ore contract
fell 2.6 percent to end at 437.50 yuan a tonne, just off the
session low of 437 yuan.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0710 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2243 -50.00 -2.18
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 437.5 -11.50 -2.56
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUN 59.1 -0.43 -0.72
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 64.5 -0.50 -0.77
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 64.25 -0.88 -1.35
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)