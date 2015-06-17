* Dalian iron ore hits downside limit * Shanghai rebar drops to fresh record low * Spot iron ore sank nearly 4 pct on Tuesday, could fall more (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 17 Dalian iron ore futures dropped 4 percent to hit their downside limit on Wednesday as Shanghai steel prices fell to a fresh all-time low on weaker Chinese demand. The slide in Chinese steel prices halted a rally in iron ore this month and could push the raw material down further, with steel demand expected to wane along with construction activity during summer. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 4 percent at 425 yuan a tonne, the floor set by the exchange for the day. Rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.9 percent to end at 2,223 yuan ($358) per tonne, after touching a record low of 2,218 yuan. It was the lowest level for a most-traded contract since the Shanghai bourse launched rebar futures in 2009. "We are seeing a lot of steel mills that are having very negative steel margins and they have decided to slow down their production," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. China's crude steel output fell 1.6 percent to 340 million tonnes in January-May, government data showed last week. A slowing Chinese economy has hit industrial demand, with steel consumption continuing to shrink in the first quarter of this year after contracting in 2014 for the first time in more than three decades. "Concerns regarding China's growth outlook have depressed trading activity with sentiment beginning to turn bearish once more," Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal said in a note. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 3.7 percent to $62.10 a tonne on Tuesday, a two-week low, according to The Steel Index (TSI). It was the biggest single-day drop for the benchmark since April 29. Last week it rose to a near five-month high of $65.40 a tonne due to a sustained decline in iron ore stocks across China's ports. "Traders lowered their offers for spot iron ore cargoes but few buyers were biting," TSI said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2223 -43.00 -1.90 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 425 -17.50 -3.95 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 56.7 -0.55 -0.96 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 62.1 -2.40 -3.72 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.91 -1.34 -2.09 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Biju Dwarakanath)