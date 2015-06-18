* Shanghai rebar holds near all-time low * China home prices fall for ninth straight month By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 18 Spot iron ore prices fell to their lowest in almost four weeks, pressured by slow Chinese steel demand that has kept steel futures near their weakest since their 2009 launch. Data on Thursday showed average prices for new homes in China fell for a ninth month in a row in May, further evidence that steel demand from the property sector would remain sluggish as inventories stay high. Iron ore futures in China dropped to a three-week trough, suggesting more downside risk for spot prices that rallied as much as 40 percent from a decade-low before this week's slide. "We're still bearish on steel demand which usually is at its weakest in July," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong. That may prompt more Chinese steel mills to reduce production further in the short term which should curb demand for iron ore, said Lau. China's crude steel output fell 1.6 percent to 340 million tonnes in January-May, government data showed last week. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped nearly 2 percent to $60.90 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since May 22, based on data from The Steel Index. Further weakness in the spot benchmark may be ahead as Chinese iron ore futures dropped again on Thursday after sliding 4 percent to touch their downside limit on Wednesday. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as far as 423.50 yuan ($68) a tonne, its lowest since May 29. It was down 0.5 percent at 427.50 yuan by 0255 GMT. Chinese steel futures remained near record lows, with the most-active October rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touching 2,222 yuan a tonne, just a tad off Wednesday's all-time low of 2,218 yuan. China will step up investment in key sectors, including shantytown renovation and rural power infrastructure, to support economic growth, the cabinet said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2247 +16.00 +0.72 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 427.5 -2.00 -0.47 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 57.2 +0.82 +1.45 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60.9 -1.20 -1.93 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.51 -1.40 -2.23 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Joseph Radford)