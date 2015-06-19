* Iron ore near four-week low, down more than 6 pct on week * Shanghai rebar not far above record low * Some Chinese steelmakers said to be exporting at a loss (Adds iron ore outlook, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 19 Spot iron ore prices hovered at their lowest since late May and were set to mark their biggest weekly drop in more than two months amid sluggish Chinese steel demand. To cope with poor demand at home, some Chinese steelmakers are selling their output abroad at a loss, according to traders and a producer, as a group of global industry bodies urged governments to take action over rising shipments from China. A slide in Chinese steel prices this week cut a rally in iron ore that saw the steelmaking commodity bounce back as much as 40 percent from a decade-low in April. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $60.90 a tonne on Thursday, according to the Steel Index. It was the weakest for the benchmark since May 22 and puts its weekly loss so far at 6.3 percent, the most since early April. "Risks still remain for further price falls in the coming months. Steel prices in China have yet to stabilise, limiting the ability of steel mills to pay higher prices for ore," ANZ analysts said in a note. "Chinese steel demand should also start to wane as hotter temperatures in July slow activity. With demand softening, we expect prices to dip back below $60/tonne over the month ahead." A slowing Chinese economy has hit industrial demand, with steel consumption continuing to shrink this year after contracting in 2014 for the first time in more than three decades. The most-traded rebar for September delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.4 percent higher at 2,246 yuan ($362) a tonne on Friday, having hit a record low of 2,218 yuan on Wednesday. A decline in stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports to the lowest since 2013 SH-TOT-IRONINV had fueled the recent spike in iron ore prices. But Jeremy Platt, analyst at UK-based consultancy MEPS, said the port stockpiles are expected to rise again and should pressure iron ore prices anew. "The recent supply tightness in iron ore is expected to abate in the second half. Further supply will be coming on stream at the mines," he said. Weekly shipping data from top supplier Australia suggests that exports in early June have been decent and should rise significantly in coming months, Citigroup said in a report. "We thus expect iron ore prices to reverse sharply and decline over the coming months," said Citigroup, which sees iron ore averaging $51 a tonne this year and $40 in 2016. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2246 +8.00 +0.36 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 431.5 +4.00 +0.94 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 57.91 +0.33 +0.57 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60.9 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.77 +0.26 +0.42 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2102 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)