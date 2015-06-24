* High-cost iron ore suppliers squeezed out of supplying
China
* But weak steel demand expected to drag on iron ore prices
SHANGHAI, June 24 Iron ore futures in China rose
more than 3 percent on Wednesday to their highest in a week,
buoyed by firm spot prices due to tight stocks at the country's
ports.
But a seasonal slowdown in steel demand over the summer and
tumbling spot steel prices are expected to force steel mills to
curb production, hitting demand for raw ingredient iron ore.
The most-traded September iron ore futures contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange had jumped to a session-peak
of 442 yuan ($71.20) a tonne by the midday break, its highest
since June 16.
"Futures are still about 50 yuan a tonne lower than spot
prices, so there is upside room. But if steel mills are cutting
output in July and August due to the seasonal decline, iron ore
will enter downward territory again," said Zhou Zhijun, an
analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai.
China's imports of iron ore from Australia and Brazil
continued to rise in May despite an overall decline in
shipments. Smaller suppliers in Iran and elsewhere are being
squeezed out of supplying the country by low prices, data from
China's customs authority showed.
Some traders expect a decline in supply from high-cost iron
ore miners to help offset growing shipments from top producers
Australia and Brazil.
Australia supplied 241.7 million tonnes of iron ore to China
for Jan-May, up 14.8 percent compared to last year and amounting
to almost 64 percent of the total. Shipments from Brazil rose
4.2 percent to 70.89 million tonnes.
Shipments to China from Iran declined 48 percent for the
first five months of this year, while those from Indonesia
shrunk 71 percent over the period.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped for the third straight session on
Tuesday, down 0.2 percent to $60.5 a tonne. It has recovered
nearly 30 percent from a low of $46.7 in early April.
Rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange had inched up 0.2 percent to 2,239 yuan a
tonne by midday break.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0355 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2239 +5.00 +0.22
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 442 +13.00 +3.03
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 59.3 +1.11 +1.91
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60.5 -0.10 -0.17
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.34 +1.32 +2.20
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph
Radford)