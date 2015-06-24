* High-cost iron ore suppliers squeezed out of supplying China * But weak steel demand expected to drag on iron ore prices (Adds port stocks, CISA comment) SHANGHAI, June 24 Iron ore futures in China rose nearly 4 percent on Wednesday to their highest in a week, buoyed by firm spot prices due to tight stocks at the country's ports. But a seasonal slowdown in steel demand over the summer and tumbling spot steel prices are expected to force steel mills to curb production, hitting demand for raw ingredient iron ore. The most-traded September iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped to a session-peak of 445.5 yuan( $71.77) a tonne, its highest since June 16. It closed at 445 yuan, 3.7 percent higher than Tuesday. "Futures are still about 50 yuan a tonne lower than spot prices, so there is upside room. But if steel mills are cutting output in July and August due to the seasonal decline, iron ore will enter downward territory again," said Zhou Zhijun, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. Iron ore stockpiles at China's main ports had fallen 2 percent to 80.19 million tonnes by Tuesday from last Friday, data from industry consultancy Umetal.com showed. "There will be no big increase in port stocks in June judging from overseas miners' shipments, and iron ore prices will be very likely to stay above $60 a tonne," the China Iron & Steel Association said in a report on Wednesday. China's imports of iron ore from Australia and Brazil continued to rise in May despite an overall decline in shipments. Smaller suppliers in Iran and elsewhere are being squeezed out of supplying the country by low prices, data from China's customs authority showed. Some traders expect a decline in supply from high-cost iron ore miners to help offset growing shipments from top producers Australia and Brazil. Australia supplied 241.7 million tonnes of iron ore to China for Jan-May, up 14.8 percent compared to last year and amounting to almost 64 percent of the total. Shipments from Brazil rose 4.2 percent to 70.89 million tonnes. Shipments to China from Iran declined 48 percent for the first five months of this year, while those from Indonesia shrunk 71 percent over the period. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped for the third straight session on Tuesday, down 0.2 percent to $60.5 a tonne. It has recovered nearly 30 percent from a low of $46.7 in early April. Rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had inched up 0.3 percent to 2,241 yuan a tonne by the close of trade. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0723 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2241 +7.00 +0.31 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 445 +16.00 +3.73 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 59.7 +1.51 +2.59 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60.5 -0.10 -0.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.34 +1.32 +2.20 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)