* Steel demand woes pressure prices * Steelmakers plan output cut to trim losses * Spot iron ore rises amid tight port stocks SHANGHAI, June 25 Chinese rebar futures fell to thier lowest in a week on Thursday as demand weakens in the world's top producer, leaving steel mills to struggle with losses and plans to cut output. The most-traded rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched down 0.4 percent to 2,230 yuan by the midday break, after dropping to a session low of 2,220 yuan ($357.56) a tonne, its lowest since June 17. China's steel demand has been shrinking as its economy slows and is now taking a further hit as construction eases over the summer. "Spot prices have been in downward territory since May and demand will be further weak in summer months. Some big mills have scheduled maintenance to cut output," said Xu Ke, an analyst with Huatai Futures in Shanghai. Some steel mills have suffered losses of up to 300 yuan a tonne and had to cut prices and step up maintenance in July, traders said. A decline in steel production is expected to hit appetite for the raw material with spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI recovering nearly 30 percent from a low of $46.7 in early April. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port snapped three straight days of losses and rebounded 2 percent to $61.7 a tonne on Wednesday, due to the tight availability in port stocks. The most-active September iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange extended gains on Thursday, up 0.7 percent to 441.5 yuan a tonne by the midday break. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2230 -9.00 -0.40 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 441.5 +3.00 +0.68 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 58.75 -0.75 -1.26 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 61.7 +1.20 +1.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.53 +1.19 +1.94 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Sunil Nair)