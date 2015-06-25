* Steel demand woes pressure prices * Steelmakers plan output cut to trim losses * Spot iron ore rises amid tight port stocks (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, June 25 Chinese rebar futures fell to their lowest on Thursday as demand weakened in the world's top producer, leaving steel mills to struggle with losses and plans to cut output. The most-traded rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbled to 2,215 yuan ($356.84) a tonne, the lowest since the bourse launched the contract in 2009, and closed down nearly 1 percent at 2,218 yuan. China's steel demand has been shrinking as its economy slows and is now taking a further hit as construction eases over the summer. "Spot prices have been in downward territory since May and demand will be further weak in summer months. Some big mills have scheduled maintenance to cut output," said Xu Ke, an analyst with Huatai Futures in Shanghai. Some steel mills have suffered losses of up to 300 yuan a tonne and had to cut prices and step up maintenance in July, traders said. A decline in steel production is expected to hit appetite for the raw material with spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI recovering nearly 30 percent from a low of $46.7 in early April. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port snapped three straight days of losses and rebounded 2 percent to $61.7 a tonne on Wednesday, due to the tight availability in port stocks. The most-active September iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to 436 yuan a tonne by close. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0735 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2218 -21.00 -0.94 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 436 -2.50 -0.57 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 59.1 -0.40 -0.67 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 61.7 +1.20 +1.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.53 +1.19 +1.94 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Sunil Nair and Anupama Dwivedi)