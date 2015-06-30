* Shanghai rebar slumps 5 pct in morning trade * Weak steel demand and spot prices drive down futures * More mills plan to cut output, hit appetite for iron ore * Iron ore futures touch more than one-month low (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, June 30 Chinese rebar futures dropped for the fourth straight session to a record low on Tuesday, dragged down by sluggish spot prices as the world's top producer is wrestling with the supply glut and softening demand. The most-active October rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slumped 5 percent to a low of 2,095 yuan ($350.88) a tonne, hitting their lowest and posting the biggest daily loss since the derivative launched in 2009. It closed 3.2 percent lower at 2,135 yuan. Prices have fallen for the sixth consecutive month in June, highlighting tepid demand in the world's top consumer. "The price gap between futures and spot are still more than 100 yuan a tonne, and there is no reason for futures to stay that higher amid the fragile spot market," said Xia Junyan, an analyst with Everbright Futures in Shanghai. Chinese steel mills are stepping up maintenance to cut production with deepening losses and higher inventories, industry sources said. The persistent weakness in steel demand and more production cuts has dampened iron ore with the rally supported by the tight availability of port stocks coming to an end. The most-traded September iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell for the third consecutive day and closed down nearly 4 percent at 416 yuan a tonne, its lowest since May 22. Prices lost 2 percent in June after rising in April and May. "Port inventories of iron ore have started to rise after keeping falling since end March, suggesting the tight availability of port stocks is coming to an end and iron ore is entering a downward territory," Xia added. Iron ore stocks at 42 Chinese ports rose 1.2 percent to 81.59 million tonnes by Tuesday from last Friday, data from the industry consultancy Umetal showed. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell for the third day, down 0.3 percent to $60.5 a tonne on Monday, according to the Steel Index. Spot prices have jumped 40 percent to $65.4 a tonne on June 11 from a multi-year low of $46.7 a tonne hit in early April. Australia on Tuesday cut its price forecast for iron ore in 2015 by 10 percent to $54.40 a tonne, citing a weak outlook for the commodity's main market, China's steel sector. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2135 -71.00 -3.22 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 416 -17.00 -3.93 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 55.9 -1.06 -1.86 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60.5 -0.20 -0.33 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 61.29 -0.72 -1.16 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2072 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)