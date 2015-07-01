* Iron ore under pressure on lack of mills' buying
* Steel demand weakens, mills cut output
(Updates prices)
SHANGHAI, July 1 Chinese spot iron ore prices fell
to a six-week low as purchases by steel mills in the world's top
producer stalled due to bleak demand prospects, hitting appetite for
the raw material.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI fell for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, down 2
percent to $59.3 a tonne, its lowest since May 21, according to the
Steel Index. Prices lost 3.4 percent in June after a rally in April
and May amid tight port stocks.
"Prices have started to fall and mills are not purchasing now. I
am afraid another round of collapse is coming soon," said an iron
ore trader in coastal Shandong province.
Chinese steel mills have cut production to reduce losses as a
result of a deep-seated supply glut and weakening demand amid a
cooling economy.
The most-traded October rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped for the fifth straight day to
close 0.33 percent lower at 2,124 yuan a tonne -- not far from a
record low of 2,095 yuan hit on Tuesday.
Iron ore for September settlement on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange fell for the fourth consecutive day to a session
low of 411.5 yuan a tonne, its lowest since May 20.
Prices slumped 1.7 percent to 413.5 yuan a tonne by close.
"Steel mills in China are starting to announce maintenance
shutdowns, with domestic demand to weaken further as rainy and hot
weather slows construction activity in China," ANZ said in a
research note on Wednesday.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0713 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT5 2124 -7.00 -0.33
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 413.5 -7.00 -1.66
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 59.3 -1.20 -1.98
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.35 -1.94 -3.17
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar
and Sunil Nair)