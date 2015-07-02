SHANGHAI, July 2 Chinese rebar futures hit a record low on Thursday as a chronic supply glut and waning demand dampened spot prices in the world's top producer. The most-traded rebar futures for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 2,089 yuan ($336.67) a tonne, their lowest since the contract launched in 2009. It had edged up 0.4 percent to 2,138 yuan by midday break, after dropping for five consecutive days. "It is just a technical correction. Spot prices keep falling and mills are cutting prices to attract buyers, but demand is too weak and downstream buyers are not purchasing," said a steel trader in eastern Jiangsu province. A slowing Chinese economy has hit industrial demand with steel consumption continuing to shrink in the first half of this year after contracting in 2014 for the first time in more than three decades. Steel producers in China have planned to curb output in July, and this will further pressure iron ore prices which fell to a two-month low. The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped to a low of 409.5 yuan a tonne, the lowest since April 30. It was trading almost steady at 416.5 yuan by midday break. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell for the fifth straight day on Wednesday, down 0.7 percent to $58.9 a tonne, its lowest since May 21, according to the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2138 +8.00 +0.38 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 416.5 +0.50 +0.12 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.9 -0.40 -0.67 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.2 -0.15 -0.25 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne ($1 = 6.2049 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)