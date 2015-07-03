* Iron ore, rebar futures post weekly decline * Steel demand outlook remains shaky, pressuring ore (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, July 3 Chinese iron ore futures fell for the sixth straight day on Friday to their lowest in 10 weeks as rising supplies and waning demand from steel mills in the world's top consumer piled pressure on the raw material. The most traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slumped to a session low of 402.5 yuan ($64.86) a tonne, a level last seen on April 24. The contract ended 1.3 percent lower to close at 408 yuan. Prices tumbled 5.5 percent this week, the biggest weekly decline since early April. Persistent weakness in Chinese steel demand, hit by a fragile economy and a slowdown in the property sector, plus growing port inventories of iron ore will continue to weigh on iron ore prices. "Downstream steel demand remains very poor, and this is further hit by the rainy weather in southern China regions, and the steel demand outlook will remain shaky in the second half of this year," said Zhao Chaoyue, an analyst with Merchant Futures in Guangzhou. Real steel consumption in China from January to May fell 8 percent from a year before, according to Zhao's calculation. "China's real steel consumption will fall further over the rest of this year." Iron ore stocks at 42 Chinese ports rose 1.7 percent to 81.97 million tonnes by Friday from a week before, data from industry consultancy Umetal showed. Australia's iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rose 3 percent to 32.61 million tonnes in June from a month earlier, while total shipments from the port hit a record high, port data showed on Thursday. The spot price for ore delivered into Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slumped 5.3 percent on Thursday to $55.8 per tonne, the sixth consecutive daily decline, taking it to the lowest since April 23. The benchmark October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange steadied at 2,121 yuan by the close but had declined for six consecutive days to hit a record low on Thursday. Prices dropped for the fifth consecutive week, down 4 percent and marking the biggest weekly fall since early April. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2121 +7.00 +0.33 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 408 -5.50 -1.33 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 53.4 -0.23 -0.43 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55.8 -3.10 -5.26 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.63 -3.57 -6.03 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2055 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould and Ed Davies)