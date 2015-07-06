* Rebar, iron ore futures hit daily downward limit * Big fall in billet surprises market, further hitting sentiment Iron ore falls to lowest level since April 23 SHANGHAI, July 6 Chinese rebar futures slumped 5 percent to hit a fresh record low on Monday amid market fears that demand in the world's top producer was weakening further, prompting mills to cut output and reduce consumption of raw material iron ore. The most traded October rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbled to a low of 2,027 yuan ($326.54) a tonne, the lowest since the contract launched in 2009, hitting its daily downside limit. A sluggish economy and a property downturn in China has hit steel demand and prices, with steel mills suffering growing losses and curtailing output. "The market fundamentals are too weak. Mills are making losses while traders don't want to stock," said Li Wenjing, an analyst with Industrial Futures in Shanghai. "An increase in iron ore port inventories last Friday and a big decline in billet prices have dampened the market today." Iron ore stocks at 42 Chinese ports rose 1.7 percent to 81.97 million tonnes on Friday from a week before, data from industry consultancy Umetal showed. Prices of billet, a semi-finished steel product whose price often affects general market sentiment, dropped by 70 yuan to 1,730 yuan a tonne over the weekend, exceeding market expectations, traders said. The most active September iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange touched the daily downside limit of 4 percent, falling for the seventh day to 394.5 yuan a tonne, the lowest level since April 23. The spot price for ore delivered into Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI sank 3.1 percent on Friday to $54.1 per tonne, also the seventh consecutive daily decline and the lowest level since April 23. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2029 -105.00 -4.92 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 394.5 -16.00 -3.90 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 51.4 -1.77 -3.33 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 54.1 -1.70 -3.05 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.26 -0.37 -0.67 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)