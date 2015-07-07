* Sept Dalian iron ore futures fall nearly 6 percent

* Spot iron ore drops 4 pct to $52/T, lowest since April 21

* Iron ore stocks at Chinese ports grows to 82.16 mln T

SHANGHAI, July 7 Chinese iron ore futures fell for their eighth straight session to their lowest in nearly three months, highlighting a bearish mood for the steelmaking raw material as demand in the world's top consumer wanes and import supplies grow.

The most-traded September iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped nearly 6 percent to hit a downwards limit of 376 yuan ($60.56) a tonne, their lowest mark since April 13.

"Iron ore supply is picking up while steel mills are curbing output, so prices are under pressure," said Xu Huimin, an analyst with Huatai Futures in Shanghai.

Amid the slow demand, iron ore inventories at 42 Chinese ports edged up 0.2 percent to 82.16 million tonnes on Tuesday from Friday, data from industry consultancy Umetal showed.

The spot price for iron ore delivered into Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI sank 3.9 percent to $52 a tonne on Monday, also its eighth straight decline and its lowest since April 21.

Spot iron ore prices have lost nearly 21 percent from a five-month high of $65.40 a tonne on June 11, marking the steelmaking ingredient's return to a bear market.

"Many steel mills are expecting iron ore prices to fall back to $45 a tonne," Xu said.

The most traded October rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell below 2,000 yuan a tonne, hitting 1,948 yuan - the lowest since the contract's launch in 2009. It was down more than 3 percent at 1,999 yuan a tonne by midday.

