* Iron ore drops to $44.10/tonne, a decade low
* Shanghai rebar falls 5 pct to all-time low
* China stock prices dive as regulator warns of "panic"
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Maytaal Angel
MANILA/LONDON, July 8 Iron ore tumbled to a
10-year low on Wednesday while Dalian futures plunged to a
record low as the selloff in China-traded commodities showed no
sign of letting up amid bearish views on the economy and
following steep losses in equities.
Chinese shares plunged as the securities regulator warned
investors were in the grip of "panic sentiment". The market
showed signs of freezing up as companies scrambled to escape the
rout by having their stocks suspended.
China's worries for once overshadowed Greece, which made a
formal request for a three-year loan deal from the euro zone
rescue fund as the country veers ever closer to bankruptcy and
to leaving the euro.
"With both the Greek debt crisis and growing concerns
regarding China's growth outlook expected to dominate the
trading landscape over the near term, we expect spot iron ore
prices to remain under substantial pressure heading into the
third quarter," Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal said.
Spot iron ore prices dropped 11.3 percent on Wednesday to
$44.10 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, according to data compiled by The
Steel Index. It was the biggest one-day plunge since TSI began
compiling records in late 2008, and the lowest spot price in a
decade, according to Goldman Sachs data.
The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed down 7.9 percent at the
exchange-set floor of 349 yuan ($56) a tonne, the lowest for a
most-active contract since the bourse launched iron ore futures
in 2013.
It was the ninth straight day of declines for Dalian iron
ore futures and for the benchmark spot price.
"A lot of steel mills in China are shutting down blast
furnaces for summer maintenance. Also the entire economy has
been in a destocking cycle, including iron ore, and there is no
sign yet of any restocking," said Georgi Slavov, head of
research at Marex Spectron.
More supply courtesy of low-cost output from Australia and
Brazil poses further downside risk for prices going forward,
analysts say, as well as slowing demand from China.
"Demand is weak and it is about to get weaker as the
profitability of the steelmaking industry remains negative.
Steel production is likely to weaken further in the third
quarter also on the back of purely seasonal factors," Marex
Spectron said in a note.
The most-active October rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed down 5 percent at its downside limit of
1,891 yuan a tonne, an all-time low.
($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan)
