By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, July 10 Iron ore ended the week sharply lower again after being swept up by the plunge and eventual rebound in Chinese stocks, while ample supply is likely to keep the raw material under pressure.

Iron ore was the hardest hit industrial commodity in this week's selloff, pushing it back to a bear market as sellers latched on to the panic that gripped Chinese equities.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 3.3 percent to $49.90 a tonne on, according to The Steel Index (TSI).

It climbed 9.5 percent on Thursday after tumbling 11.3 percent on Wednesday. The price swings marked the biggest single-day drop and rise for the spot benchmark since TSI began tracking prices in late 2008, as iron ore, along with other commodities, moved in tandem with Chinese shares.

For the week, iron ore lost 7.8 percent, after dropping 10.9 percent last week.

"Once the volatility comes down, the price will reflect the real fundamentals which are weak," said Helen Lau, an analyst with Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

Chinese stocks rose sharply for a second session on Friday after Beijing moved to arrest a market rout, with the securities regulator banning shareholders with large stakes in listed firms from selling.

Iron ore fell as far as $44.10 a tonne this week, the lowest on record since TSI began compiling the data. Based on annual pricing that preceded the current spot-based system, it was the lowest since 2005, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs.

"This week's price collapse did invoke concern among some producers that supply may have to be curtailed if they remain at these levels," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"However, the rally was clearly sentiment-driven as a rebound in Chinese equity markets eased concerns over underlying demand."

Iron ore futures in China continued to recover on Friday, but finished the day well below highs. The most-traded September contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.3 percent higher at 364.50 yuan ($59) a tonne, after hitting 376 yuan earlier. It rallied as much as 8 percent on Thursday.

The October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended up 1.6 percent at 2,007 yuan per tonne, after rising nearly 5 percent earlier.

($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London.; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and David Evans)