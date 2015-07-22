* Steel, iron ore head for biggest daily fall since July 8 * BHP sticks to iron ore expansion plan SHANGHAI, July 22 Chinese steel and iron ore futures headed for their biggest daily fall in two weeks because of shrinking demand in the world's top consumer of the two commodities. The most traded rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 2 percent at 2,059 yuan ($332) a tonne by the midday break, the biggest fall since July 8. The most active January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit a session low of 353 yuan, down 3 percent, also the biggest intraday loss since July 8. It was 2.9 percent lower at 353.5 yuan at the midday break. The softer demand has offset expectation that more steel mills will cut production to ease oversupply and stem losses, which pushed up prices briefly earlier in the month. China's industrial sector still faces significant problems and "arduous efforts" are needed to stabilise the economy, the industry ministry said on Wednesday. Steel strip prices in the country's top steel-producing region of Tangshan, a barometer for the wider market, fell again by 40 yuan on Wednesday to 1,960 yuan a tonne, traders said. Contracting steel production and rising supplies of iron ore will further hit demand for the steelmaking ingredient. "Iron ore was also lower, with supply-side concerns rising after BHP announced moves to further debottleneck Port Hedland," ANZ said in a research note. BHP Billiton beat its own production guidance for iron ore in fiscal 2015 and said on Wednesday it was on track for additional growth in the current year following major expansion work. Output at its Western Australia iron ore mines increased by 13 percent to a record 254 million tonnes in the year ended June 30 versus its forecast of 250 million tonnes. On Tuesday it said it would spend $240 million to upgrade marine iron ore facilities, including a new tug harbour at Port Hedland. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI extended recent gains and was up 0.4 percent at $52.10 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest level since July 3, according to Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 2059 -42.00 -2.00 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 353.5 -10.50 -2.88 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 47.47 -1.03 -2.12 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 52.1 +0.20 +0.39 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 52.1 -0.29 -0.55 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)