* Steel strip prices up, supporting futures * Factory activity in July sank for the most in 15 months * Vale seen sticking to output expansion plan SHANGHAI, July 24 Chinese rebar futures recovered losses on Friday and headed for the first weekly gain in eight weeks, as spot prices edged up despite soft demand in the world's top producer China. The most traded January rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.7 percent to 2,052 yuan ($330.46) a tonne by 0254 GMT after dropping for two consecutive days. Steel strip prices in the country's top-producing region of Tangshan rose 30 yuan to 1,990 yuan a tonne, traders said. Strip is one of the barometers for the wider market. "The real demand remains weak, bringing down mills' running rates in Tangshan to the lowest since 2009. Prices are likely to be volatile at lower levels for a while," said Li Wenjing, an analyst with Industrial Futures in Shanghai. "The market has lost confidence after going downward for such a long time." China's factory sector contracted by the most in 15 months in July as shrinking orders depressed output, a preliminary private survey showed on Friday, a worse-than-expected result that should reinforce bets the struggling Chinese economy will get more stimulus. Rebar futures are down by a quarter so far this year, forcing more mills to step up production cuts and reduce restocking of the raw material iron ore. Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange swung between gains and losses at 350.5 yuan a tonne by 0254 GMT. The contract was on the course for a fourth weekly decline, as increasing supply from top global miners and sluggish demand in major consumer China hurt the commodity. Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Thursday it produced 85.3 million tonnes of iron ore in the second quarter, a record for the quarter and its second-highest ever quarterly output. It is on track to meet its 2015 iron ore production guidance of 340 million tonnes. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI extended losses on Thursday, down 0.2 percent to $50.60 a tonne, according to the Steel Index. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 2052 +14.00 +0.69 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 350.5 +0.50 +0.14 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 46.82 -0.35 -0.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.6 -0.10 -0.20 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.72 -0.04 -0.08 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)