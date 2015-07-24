* Steel strip prices up, supporting futures
* Factory activity in July sank for the most in 15 months
* Vale seen sticking to output expansion plan
SHANGHAI, July 24 Chinese rebar futures
recovered losses on Friday and headed for the first weekly gain
in eight weeks, as spot prices edged up despite soft demand in
the world's top producer China.
The most traded January rebar futures on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up 0.7 percent to 2,052 yuan
($330.46) a tonne by 0254 GMT after dropping for two consecutive
days.
Steel strip prices in the country's top-producing region of
Tangshan rose 30 yuan to 1,990 yuan a tonne, traders said. Strip
is one of the barometers for the wider market.
"The real demand remains weak, bringing down mills' running
rates in Tangshan to the lowest since 2009. Prices are likely to
be volatile at lower levels for a while," said Li Wenjing, an
analyst with Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
"The market has lost confidence after going downward for
such a long time."
China's factory sector contracted by the most in 15 months
in July as shrinking orders depressed output, a preliminary
private survey showed on Friday, a worse-than-expected result
that should reinforce bets the struggling Chinese economy will
get more stimulus.
Rebar futures are down by a quarter so far this year,
forcing more mills to step up production cuts and reduce
restocking of the raw material iron ore.
Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
swung between gains and losses at 350.5 yuan a tonne by 0254
GMT.
The contract was on the course for a fourth weekly decline,
as increasing supply from top global miners and sluggish demand
in major consumer China hurt the commodity.
Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Thursday
it produced 85.3 million tonnes of iron ore in the second
quarter, a record for the quarter and its second-highest ever
quarterly output. It is on track to meet its 2015 iron ore
production guidance of 340 million tonnes.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI extended losses on Thursday, down 0.2 percent to
$50.60 a tonne, according to the Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0252 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 2052 +14.00 +0.69
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 350.5 +0.50 +0.14
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 46.82 -0.35 -0.74
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.6 -0.10 -0.20
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.72 -0.04 -0.08
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard
Pullin)