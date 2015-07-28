* Mills have slowed pace of cuts to output * Rebar rises for 3rd day, as spot demand supports SHANGHAI, July 28 Chinese iron ore futures climbed more than 3 percent to hit a one-week high on Tuesday as buying from steel mills in the world's top consumer picked up and inventories at ports dropped. The most active January iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped for the second straight day to a session high of 366.5 yuan ($59.02) a tonne, the highest since July 21. It was 2.4 percent higher at 361.5 yuan at the midday break. Spot steel prices rebounded as Chinese steel mills were widely expected to slash output as a result of tougher environmental measures, although some mills have slowed the pace of output cuts, hoping to profit from any rally in the market. "Steel mills' running rates are still low compared with May and June, but they haven't slashed output by a great deal as widely expected, lured by the recent gains in spot prices, so they are restocking iron ore," said Xia Junyan, an analyst with Everbright Futures in Shanghai. Iron ore inventories at 42 big Chinese ports dropped 1 percent to 81.31 million tonnes on Tuesday from last Friday, data from industry consultancy Umetal.com showed. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.4 percent to $51.4 a tonne on Monday, according to the Steel Index. The most active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for the third consecutive day and was up 0.4 percent at 2,085 yuan a tonne by the midday break. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 2085 +9.00 +0.43 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 361.5 +8.50 +2.41 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 49.12 +1.05 +2.18 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 51.4 +0.70 +1.38 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 52.35 +0.93 +1.81 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2093 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)