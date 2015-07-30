* Iron ore dips after hitting 3-wk high * Steel spot price gains start to ease (Updates close prices, adds new comment) SHANGHAI, July 30 Chinese iron ore futures fell back on Thursday after touching the highest in more than three weeks as slow demand in the world's top producer undercut its rally. Tougher anti-pollution measures have prompted some Chinese mills to curb output, spurring a recovery in spot steel prices, but subdued demand has failed to sustain the strong gains. The most active January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.6 percent to close at 364 yuan ($58.63) a tonne, after earlier hitting 374.5 yuan, its highest since July 6. "Some mills and traders have started to cut prices a little as prices rose too fast and it needs to take a break," said a steel trader in southern China. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose a fourth day on Wednesday, hitting $55.30 a tonne, its highest since July 2, according to the Steel Index. "The increase in price was supported by the speculation that steel mills are buying iron ore from ports, against the seasonal trend. Steel prices have also stabilised and firmed modestly in recent weeks - supporting sentiment in the iron ore market," ANZ said in a research note. In the first half of the year, China's total steel output dropped 1.3 percent from a year ago to 409.97 million tonnes, data from the statistics bureau shows. Spot rebar has gained an accumulated 140 yuan a tonne from a record low of 1,890 yuan on July 17, according to industry website Mysteel data. The most traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.6 percent to 2,085 yuan a tonne by close. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0722 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 2085 -13.00 -0.62 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 364 -2.00 -0.55 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 50 -1.33 -2.59 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55.3 +3.10 +5.94 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.89 +2.44 +4.57 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)