* China July steel exports second highest on record
* Citi sees China 2015 net steel exports at 100 mln tonnes
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 10 Shanghai rebar futures dropped to
two-week lows on Monday, reflecting weak demand in China that
pushed producers to sell more overseas, with shipments last
month the second highest on record.
China exported 9.73 million tonnes of steel products in
July, up 21 percent from a year ago, and near the record high of
10.29 million tonnes posted in January, according to government
data released on Saturday.
Shrinking domestic demand amid a slowing economy has fueled
brisk steel exports from the country, with some Chinese
steelmakers said to be selling output abroad at a loss, sparking
anger from producers elsewhere.
Taking steel imports into account, China's net steel exports
rose to 8.68 million tonnes in July, up 27 percent from a year
ago. Citigroup said it now expects steel net exports to rise to
100 million tonnes this year from 79 million tonnes in 2014.
"Strong Chinese steel exports are fundamentally being driven
by dramatic overcapacity in China's steel sector," Citi analysts
wrote in a report.
"A primary driver of this overcapacity has been the weakness
in domestic steel demand," they said, adding that domestic
demand continued to decline in July after contracting by 8.9
percent year-on-year in the second quarter.
The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 2,044 yuan
($330) a tonne by midday, after hitting a low of 2,040 yuan. The
price of the construction steel product hit a record low of
1,951 yuan in July.
Along with weaker steel futures, the January iron ore
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 0.8
percent to 368 yuan a tonne.
China's iron ore imports rose 15 percent from June to 86.1
million tonnes in July, when spot prices fell to a decade-low of
$44.10 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI before recovering to above $56
last week.
The higher imports reflect reduced production of iron ore in
China as prices tumbled, said Argonaut Securities mining analyst
Helen Lau.
"The import increase from June does not support iron ore
prices because the reduced production in China is mainly from
marginal producers. The global iron ore market remains
oversupplied," Lau said in a note to clients.
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)