* Rebar posts the fifth decline in a row

* China's stock market rout stokes fears over economy

SHANGHAI Aug 20 Chinese rebar futures fell for a fifth straight session to their lowest in four weeks on Thursday, as a deeper economic slowdown in the world's top steel producer hit demand for industrial metals.

China's equity market rout has fueled fears over problems in its economy, weighing on price prospects in the commodities sector. Copper prices sank to a six-year low this week.

The most active January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session trough of 2,020 yuan ($315.75) a tonne on Thursday, their lowest since July 23. It dipped 0.2 percent to 2,033 yuan a tonne by midday break.

Steep falls in steel prices that have lost one quarter since the start of 2015 have forced many steel mills to curtail production, piling pressure on steelmaking ingredient of iron ore.

"We have slashed production by one third due to weak demand and tougher anti-pollution measures," said an iron ore buying official with a steel mill in Shandong province.

"Spot iron ore prices stayed firm, but they remain under pressure in the second half of this year due to the gloomy outlook for steel demand."

For iron ore, the most traded January contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange stood flat at 375.5 yuan a tonne by midday break.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $55.90 a tonne on Wednesday, according to The Steel Index.

The Shanghai Composite index opened down 1.0 percent on Thursday after a wild ride in the previous session that highlighted investors' lack of faith in government efforts to stabilise stock prices ($1 = 6.3975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)