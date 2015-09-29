* Slump in Glencore shares spooks global market
* Concerns over demand in China deepen
* Shanghai rebar futures hit record low
SHANGHAI, Sept 29 Chinese iron ore futures
stretched their losses on Tuesday as demand in the world's top
consumer is expected to weaken amid a deepening economic
slowdown.
A big slump in shares of mining and trading company Glencore
, which fell almost 30 percent on Monday, also hit
global equity and commodity markets, fuelling worries over weak
demand from China.
The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dropped to a session-low of 361 yuan
($56.74) a tonne, their cheapest since Aug. 27. They were
trading 3-percent lower at 362.5 yuan by the midday break.
"The global equity rout has dampened broad commodities.
Meanwhile, the fundamentals of iron ore and steel are also
weakening further, while iron ore shipments from top miners
rose," said Li Wenjing, an analyst with Industrial Futures in
Shanghai.
Rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
touched their lowest since the contract launched in 2009, at
1,828 yuan a tonne. They were trading 2.2-percent lower at 1,830
yuan a tonne by the midday break.
Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar
sagged on Tuesday, pulled down by a sharp losses on Wall Street
after weak Chinese data rekindled worries about its fragile
economy.
Meanwhile, London copper fell to near last month's
six-year trough and Shanghai rubber tumbled 3 percent.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.36 percent to $56 a tonne on Monday.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0332 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1830 -41.00 -2.19
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 362.5 -11.00 -2.95
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56 -0.20 -0.36
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.86 -0.12 -0.21
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3623 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph
Radford)