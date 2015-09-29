* Slump in Glencore shares spooks global market
* Concerns over demand in China deepen
* Shanghai rebar futures hit record low
SHANGHAI, Sept 29 Chinese iron ore futures extended losses
on Tuesday as demand in the world's top consumer is expected to weaken amid
a deepening economic slowdown.
A big slump in shares of mining and trading company Glencore,
which fell almost 30 percent on Monday, also hit global equity and commodity
markets, fuelling worries over weak demand from China.
The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
dropped to a session-low of 361 yuan ($56.74) a tonne, the lowest
since Aug. 27. They dropped 1.7 percent to 367 yuan by close.
"The global equity rout has dampened broad commodities. Meanwhile, the
fundamentals of iron ore and steel are also weakening further, while iron
ore shipments from top miners rose," said Li Wenjing, an analyst with
Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
Rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched their
lowest since the contract launched in 2009, at 1,828 yuan a tonne, before
closing 2 percent lower at 1,833 yuan.
Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar sagged on
Tuesday, pulled down by sharp losses on Wall Street after weak Chinese data
rekindled worries about its fragile economy.
Meanwhile, London copper fell to near last month's six-year
trough and Shanghai rubber closed 3.2 percent lower.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped 0.36 percent to $56 a tonne on Monday.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1833 -38.00 -2.03
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 367 -6.50 -1.74
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56 -0.20 -0.36
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.86 -0.12 -0.21
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3623 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sunil Nair)