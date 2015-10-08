* Dalian futures rose as much as 3.4 pct
* Mills looking to replenish ore stockpiles after
holiday-trader
* Weak Chinese steel prices may cut short iron ore rally
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Oct 8 Iron ore futures in China climbed
nearly 3 percent on Thursday with steel mills looking to
replenish inventories of the raw material after a week-long
National Day break.
However, gains could be short-lived, traders and analysts
warned, as a weak steel market forces producers to curb
production, cutting demand for iron ore.
The most-traded iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was up 2.6 percent at 376 yuan
($59) a tonne by 0312 GMT.
Other China-traded commodities such as copper and
nickel also spiked along with equities, catching up to a
global rally in risk assets.
"Because everybody's back from holidays, there could be some
mills who need to replenish their inventory," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai. "So iron ore prices could see some gains
this week and next."
But soft Chinese steel prices, dragged down by continuously
weak demand in the world's top consumer, could cut short an iron
ore rally.
There has been no pickup in steel demand this month, usually
a seasonally brisk period, the Shanghai trader said, blaming a
slowdown in the overall economy. "I think the trend would
continue for the rest of the year," he said.
Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
gained 0.6 percent to 1,836 yuan a tonne. The
most-active January contract touched a record low of 1,815 yuan
on Sept. 30, just before China's Oct. 1-7 holiday.
Spot iron ore prices steadied at around $54 a tonne during
the Chinese break amid a lack of physical trading activity. The
62-percent grade ore benchmark .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $54.40 a
tonne on Oct. 7, unchanged from Sept. 30, according to The Steel
Index.
A slowdown in China's steel production will dampen iron ore
demand, while oversupply of the steelmaking commodity will
worsen next year, said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities
in Hong Kong.
"China's iron ore production reduction will not offset the
production increase from overseas top producers," said Lau, who
sees the price dropping to $50 a tonne next year from an
estimated $58 this year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0312 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1836 +10.00 +0.55
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 376 +9.50 +2.59
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 54.35 +0.93 +1.74
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 54.4 +0.40 +0.74
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 53.14 -3.07 -5.46
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3512 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)