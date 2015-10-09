* Dalian futures up sharply for 2nd day after China holiday
* Shanghai rebar lags, not far above record low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Oct 9 Dalian iron ore futures rallied 5
percent on Friday, advancing sharply for a second straight
session after China's week-long National Day holiday, as steel
producers restocked with some suppliers seen holding back offers
to wait for better prices.
The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed up 4.7 percent at 391 yuan a
tonne, adding to Thursday's 2 percent gain. It rose as much as 5
percent to hit the exchange-set ceiling of 392 yuan for the day.
"Some mills will need to restock on raw material after the
holiday but I'm not sure how strong that would be," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"There is not much offer in the market and with prices
increasing, some suppliers want to hold back cargo and try to
offer later."
Iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange also climbed,
with the December contract rising almost 3 percent to
$50.25 a tonne. Rising futures bode well for physical prices
which have barely moved during China's Oct. 1-7 break.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.7 percent to $54.80 per tonne on Thursday,
according to the Steel Index.
A slow steel market in China, which may push mills to reduce
production and curb demand for iron ore, could cap any rally in
prices of the raw material.
"We believe with mills continuing to operate at negative
margins there is little upside in raw material prices,"
investment bank ANZ said in a note.
Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer, has
continued to shrink this year amid a slowdown in the overall
economy. China's steel consumption fell last year for the first
time since 1981.
The temperature in northern China is likely to drop very
soon, which could halt construction projects, said another
Chinese trader. "Steel prices would be under more pressure," he
said.
Rebar, a steel product used in construction, ended 1 percent
higher at 1,852 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
. The most-active January contract touched a record low
of 1,815 yuan on Sept. 30.
A deluge of data from China in the coming weeks is likely to
point to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy,
reinforcing expectations that Beijing will roll out more
stimulus measures to ward off a sharper slowdown.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1852 +19.00 +1.04
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 391 +17.50 +4.69
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 50.25 +1.33 +2.72
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 54.8 +0.40 +0.74
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.97 +2.83 +5.33
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Edwina Gibbs)