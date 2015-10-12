* Rebar gains may be fleeting on bleak demand outlook -CRU
* Baosteel keeps prices steady in November
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Oct 12 Iron ore futures in China pulled
back from a two-week high on Monday as rebar prices in Shanghai
tried to catch up with recent sharp gains in the steelmaking raw
material even as the outlook for demand remained hazy.
Leading Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron and Steel
said it would keep prices of its main products
unchanged in November.
Baosteel reported a modest increase in first-half profit in
August, but CRU Group analyst Wang Li said a lot of steelmakers
were losing money.
"It's a very tough market for steelmakers," she said.
Apparent crude steel consumption in China has continued to
shrink this year after dropping in 2014 for the first time in
more than three decades amid a slowing economy.
The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 1,854 yuan
($293) a tonne by the midday break.
The price of the construction-used steel product was not far
above a record low of 1,815 yuan reached on Sept. 30, just
before China's week-long National Day holiday.
Wang said the gains in rebar, likely driven by firmer
Chinese equities, may be fleeting with demand for construction
products expected to wane as winter approaches.
The January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange slipped 0.8 percent to 380.50 yuan a tonne,
having rallied as much as 5 percent on Friday to peak at 392
yuan, a level last seen on Sept. 22.
Iron ore prices will likely be under pressure in the current
quarter, said Wang.
"We expect more supply additions in the fourth quarter than
in the third quarter," she said, predicting iron ore to trade
around $50 a tonne for the remainder of the year.
Iron ore exports from top supplier Australia face a
less-than-average chance of being disrupted by cyclones in the
upcoming cyclone season due to the El Nino weather pattern, the
Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.3 percent to $55.50 per tonne on
Friday, according to The Steel Index, helped by gains in Dalian
futures.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0343 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1854 +10.00 +0.54
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 380.5 -3.00 -0.78
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 47.75 -0.25 -0.52
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55.5 +0.70 +1.28
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.01 +0.04 +0.07
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3285 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)