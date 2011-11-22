* Iron ore swaps extend losses, offer prices drop

* Global steel production at 10-month low in Oct

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 China steel futures fell for a third day running on Tuesday, reflecting thin demand in the world's biggest steel market which has begun to curb producers' appetite for key raw material iron ore.

Spot iron ore prices steadied after rallying for nearly three weeks, when traders and steel mills snapped up the commodity after it fell to a 22-month low of below $117 a tonne in late October.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content was flat at $147.40 a tonne on Monday, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.

"The market's become a bit cautious with steel prices in China dropping. Mills are now holding back on their purchasing," said a manager for an iron ore trading company in Shanghai.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped half a percent to 4,065 yuan ($640) a tonne by the midday break, taking its three-day loss to nearly 3 percent.

Rebar futures hit a session low of 4,040 yuan, a level not seen since Nov. 10.

Spot steel prices in China have been also declining, with billet in Tangshan in the key steel-producing Hebei province now below 3,900 yuan a tonne from 3,990 yuan last week, the Shanghai manager said.

China's steel demand had remained sluggish even when iron ore prices rose sharply earlier this month, prompting mills to now pause from replenishing ore stockpiles.

Steel production in China, which is around half of the global output, averaged 1.664 million tonnes on a daily basis in the first 10 days of November, the lowest in a year, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association released last week.

Slower Chinese output dragged down daily global steel production to less than 1.8 million tonnes in October, the lowest since December 2010, based on data from the World Steel Association on Monday.

"Given globally weaker steel prices and announcements of production cuts during the month of October, we suspect that October end-month production was down some 2-3 percent from the start of the month," Steel Market Intelligence analyst Michelle Applebaum said in a note.

"We see global steel production dropping in November, with likely weakness in all regions in the month."

Offer prices for Australian and Indian iron ore cargoes in China dropped by another dollar on Tuesday, with Australian Pilbara fines at $144-$146 a tonne and Newman fines at $149-$151, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.

Indian 63.5/63-grade iron ore fines were quoted at $150-$152 a tonne. All prices include freight cost.

Pointing to further declines in spot rates, prices of Singapore Exchange-cleared forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> extended recent losses on Monday, with December to March contracts falling the most, by more than $4 a tonne each.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0455 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4065 -21.00 -0.51 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 146.5 -2.00 -1.35 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.4 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.97 -2.15 -1.45

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.3600 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)