By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Iron ore fell for a second time in three sessions and offer prices dropped further on Wednesday as Chinese steel mills stepped away from the spot market, finding no urgency to buy the raw material amid sluggish steel demand.

Having replenished iron ore inventories over the past three weeks, Chinese steel producers are holding back on more purchases, halting a rally that has lifted spot iron ore prices by 24 percent this month after a 31 percent slump in October.

Data showing that China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new orders slumped also dampened sentiment, sending steel futures lower.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content dropped half a percent to $146.60 a tonne on Tuesday, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.

"Though steel spot and futures prices showed signs of stabilising, small and medium mills have largely restocked (iron ore) to comfortable levels and are happy to sit tight for now," Steel Index said in a note.

There were hardly any deals in the spot iron ore market in recent days, but traders said they are looking at a tender by global miner BHP Billiton which closes later on Wednesday.

"That might set the tone for the market," said a physical trader in Singapore. BHP will be selling Australian Newman and Yandi iron ore fines at the tender, he said.

Reflecting thin buying interest, offer prices for imported ore in China fell by $1-$3 a tonne on Wednesday.

Australian Pilbara fines dropped $3 to $141-$143 a tonne, including freight, and Newman fines were also $3 lower at $146-$148 a tonne, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.

Indian 63.5/63-grade fines decreased $2 to $148-$150 a tonne, said Umetal.

Weak demand for steel in China had forced mills to curb output, with daily production averaging 1.664 million tonnes in the first 10 days of November, the lowest in a year, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association released last week.

Slower Chinese output dragged down daily global steel production to less than 1.8 million tonnes in October, the lowest since December 2010, based on data from the World Steel Association on Monday.

The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to close at 4,039 yuan ($630) a tonne.

With China's appetite for iron ore largely hinging on steel demand, prices may be stuck around current levels, with the chance of another upturn slim.

"We believe iron ore prices could stabilize at around the $140-$150 range in the near future. But given the global economic uncertainty, an even higher price surge is very unlikely for now," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0730 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4039 -50.00 -1.22 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 145.5 -1.00 -0.68 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 146.6 -0.80 -0.54 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.18 -0.62 -0.43

*In yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3608 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)