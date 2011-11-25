* Iron ore down 4.3 pct on week as China buying stalls

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Spot iron ore prices fell for a fourth time in five sessions with Chinese buying interest stalling in the face of weaker steel demand that has weighed on steel prices in the world's biggest consumer.

China steel futures slipped 0.7 percent on Friday, taking its weekly loss to 2.6 percent, its steepest decline in a month. That is likely to put more pressure on iron ore prices which are also headed for their first weekly drop in four weeks.

The most-traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 28 yuan to close at 4,045 yuan a tonne. Rebar hit a three-week low of 3,995 yuan on Thursday.

"People aren't buying iron ore. Everybody's waiting and looking for the bottom again," said a physical iron ore trader in Singapore.

Iron ore prices fell below $117 a tonne on Oct. 28, the lowest since December 2009, as weak steel demand forced Chinese mills out of the market, leaving a lot of unsold cargoes from miners which continued to run at full capacity.

Prices rebounded from Oct. 31 and over the next three weeks, although the rally lost steam, with Chinese steel producers not seeing the urgency to stock up further on the raw material amid lean steel demand.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content fell 0.9 percent to $141.10 a tonne on Thursday, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI. For the week, it was down 4.3 percent so far.

"Many market participants see plenty of material in the market, with high stocks at ports and a number of vessels waiting to unload material," Metal Bulletin said in a note.

"These factors are likely to be a continuous negative influence on the price of iron ore in the immediate future. It will take some time for stocks at ports to be reduced, and with more material arriving daily sellers may be forced to make further price concessions to guarantee tonnage movements."

Sellers of imported iron ore in China dropped prices further, by another $3 a tonne on Friday.

Australian Pilbara fines were quoted at $136-$138 a tonne, cost and freight, while Newman fines were at $140-$142, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.

Indian 63.5/63-grade iron ore fines were offered at $144-$147 a tonne, Umetal said.

Sustained falls in prices of iron ore swaps <0#SGXIOS:> on Thursday reflected investor expectations spot rates may fall further, with swap prices remaining at a discount to spot.

The Singapore Exchange-cleared December contract fell $2 to $130 a tonne, January dropped $1.69 to $128.06 and February gave up $2.06 to $126.69.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0716 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4045 -28.00 -0.69 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 140.25 -1.00 -0.71 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 141.1 -1.30 -0.91 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.61 -2.57 -1.77

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Miral Fahmy)