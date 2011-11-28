* Iron ore drops 4.8 pct last week, first loss in 4 weeks
* Offer prices of imported ore in China drop further
* BHP Billiton: China steel output to stay at current rates
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Spot iron ore prices are
likely to extend losses this week as lean steel demand in top
consumer China may limit appetite for the raw material, with
sellers cutting prices further on Monday.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content dropped half a percent
to $140.40 a tonne on Friday, according to the Steel Index
.IO62-CNI=SI, putting its weekly loss at 4.8 percent. It was
iron ore's first weekly drop in four weeks.
"The price will continue to slide this week. Sentiment
hasn't really changed much, steel demand in China is still very
limited," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Offer prices of imported iron ore in China fell by another
dollar per tonne on Monday, with Australian Neman fines quoted
at $139-$141 a tonne, cost and freight and MAC fines at
$133-$135, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.
Australian Pilbara iron ore fines were offered at $135-$137
a tonne and Indian 63.5/63 grade fines were quoted at $143-$146,
said Umetal.
Iron ore prices fell to 22-month lows below $117 a tonne in
late October when thin Chinese steel demand slashed the appetite
for the steelmaking ingredient.
But traders said prices are unlikely to go into freefall
again as supplies remain tight.
"The big miners are not putting too many cargoes in the spot
market, supply from India has been reduced dramatically and a
lot of traders are holding on to their cargoes, waiting for
prices to recover before they sell," said a physical iron ore
trader in Singapore.
Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore
miners, warned on Monday that further cracks may be emerging in
global commodities markets as the economies of Europe and the
United States waver, with its customers increasingly cautious on
the outlook.
Prices of iron ore, copper and aluminium -- among Rio's
biggest income earners -- have tumbled by more than 20 percent
each since August as stockpiles of unused metal swell in
warehouses from Rotterdam to New Orleans to Shanghai.
BHP Billiton , the third biggest iron ore
producer, expects China's steel output to continue at current
rates, below historical highs, for some time.
"When we talk to our Chinese customers there is not a
sentiment that the operating rate in the steel industry will
improve or change dramatically over the next little while,"
Chief Executive Marius Kloppers said on a conference call.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0501 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4083 38.00 0.94
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 137 -3.25 -2.32
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 140.4 -0.70 -0.50
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.94 -1.44 -1.03
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)