* Sellers cut iron ore offer prices by $2-$3 a tonne

* Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton sell ore at lower prices

* Iron ore to range between $120-$180 near term-Vale

* China daily steel output steady in mid-Nov (Adds China mid-Nov steel output, updates table)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Sellers of iron ore slashed prices further on Tuesday as spot rates fell the most in a month, reflecting slack demand for the steelmaking ingredient from top consumer China.

Sluggish Chinese steel demand has kept mills from buying more iron ore after replenishing run-down inventories in the first three weeks of November soon after spot prices fell to 22-month lows of below $117 a tonne.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content fell 6 percent to a three-week low of $132 a tonne on Monday, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI, its steepest drop since Oct. 25 when it slid 7.2 percent. Monday's fall marked the fifth straight day of losses for iron ore.

"Most of the steel mills in China have finished restocking last week, so now there's a lot of spot cargoes for sale," said an iron ore trader in the port city of Rizhao in China's eastern province of Shandong.

Highlighting slow demand for steel in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer of the building material, average daily output of crude steel stood at 1.664 million tonnes over Nov. 11-20, unchanged from the previous 10 days, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association.

BIG HEADACHE

Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton sold material at lower prices via tenders on Monday, traders said, fuelling expectations spot prices would fall further.

BHP Billiton, the world's No. 3 iron ore producer, sold Newman iron ore fines at $137.50 a tonne, cost and freight, down from $144 a week ago, the Chinese trader said.

Rio Tinto sold Pilbara fines at $132 a tonne, C&F, lower than previous deals of between $136 and $137, he said.

"Rio had to postpone the tender earlier, due to low bids from buyers, but prices will only continue to drop," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai.

The trader said his company had decided to hold on to a 100,000-tonne cargo, including 80,000 tonnes of 64-percent grade Brazilian iron ore fines purchased at $150 a tonne, because prices had fallen to $140 or even lower.

"That's a big headache for us now," said the Shanghai trader.

Offers for Pilbara fines in China dropped $3 to $132-$134 a tonne, C&F, on Tuesday, while Newman fines were off $2 at $137-$179, said Chinese consultancy Umetal.

But prices may recover next month when Chinese mills start restocking for the winter, with the momentum likely to be sustained just ahead of the Lunar New Year in late January, said the Shandong-based trader.

Iron ore will continue to sell in the range of $120 to $180 in the near term as Asia builds its infrastructure and Western steelmakers stagnate, said Jose Carlos Martins, executive director for iron ore and strategy at top iron ore miner Vale .

"For the bigger part of this year, the price was around $180," he said. "I don't believe in the next year the price will go above $180 or below $120. The scenario is moderate to good," Martins told Reuters.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0720 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4125 41.00 1.00 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 133.5 -3.50 -2.55 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132 -8.40 -5.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.86 -2.08 -1.51

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day