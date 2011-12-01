* China cuts bank reserve requirement, first time in 3 years
* Iron ore offer prices rise in spot market
* China factory sector shrinks in November
(Updates rebar price, adds China factory data)
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Dec 1 Shanghai steel
futures jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday in their biggest
single-day gain in three weeks after China slashed its bank
reserve requirement for the first time in three years and
central banks around the world came to Europe's rescue.
The half percentage point cut in China's bank reserve
requirement ratio, seen as a policy shift to ease credit access
and shore up the world's second-largest economy, should help
iron ore prices recover this month after falling to three-week
lows on Tuesday.
The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange climbed 2.4 percent to close at 4,174 yuan a
tonne, its steepest gain since Nov. 11. Rebar hit a session high
of 4,247 yuan, a level not seen since Oct. 17.
"The RRR (reserve requirement ratio) cut means more
liquidity and can cheer up the market, so we can't rule out the
possibility that iron ore prices could rise in December," said
an official who buys iron ore for a small-sized steel mill in
northern China.
But the official said the continued weakness in steel demand
may limit buying interest in key raw material iron ore.
"As far as I know, some major traders are reluctant to sell
their material at loss-making prices and preferred to stay put
with plenty of stocks," he said.
"We are still trying to maintain inventories as low as
possible."
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content was largely steady on
Wednesday, up 10 cents to $130.90 a tonne, according to the
Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
Iron ore fell to a three-week low of $130.80 on Tuesday as
slower steel demand in top consumer China kept the mills mostly
out off the spot market.
In a sign iron ore prices may be on the road to recovery,
sellers of imported ore in China raised offer prices on Thursday
after slashing them for the most part of the past two weeks.
Offers for Australian Pilbara iron ore fines rose a dollar
to $132-134 a tonne, cost and freight, and Newman fines also
increased by a dollar to $136-$138, said Chinese consultancy
Umetal.
Indian 63.5/63 grade fines were also up a dollar to
$143-$145 a tonne, said Umetal.
Also supporting sentiment was the concerted action by the
world's major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank, to provide cheaper dollar funding to
European banks facing a credit crunch.
That helped lift rebar and other Shanghai-traded
commodities, with copper and zinc surging by their 6 percent
daily limit.
Shanghai prices gained despite the release of data showing
that China's factory sector shrank in November in the face of
weakening demand both at home and abroad, which underscored the
central bank's move to cut bank reserve requirement.
Prices of iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> rose on
Wednesday, suggesting investors are looking to firmer spot
rates.
But other traders say the bank reserve requirement ratio cut
by China's central bank may have a limited impact on the
country's steel market.
"This doesn't suggest any change in Beijing's monetary
policy direction but just fine-tuning," said Zhang Chunzi, a
broker with SDIC CGOC Futures in Beijing.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0725 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 4174 99.00 2.43
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 135 1.50 1.12
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.9 0.10 0.08
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.61 -0.15 -0.11
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)